Lancing man arrested after teenager raped in Berkshire woods

A Lancing man has been arrested after a teenager was raped in a wooded area in Berkshire.

According to Thames Valley Police, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday, the victim - a woman in her late teens - was approached by a man and taken into a wooded area between Roby Drive and Coral Reef Leisure Centre in Bracknell, where she was raped.

A 20-year-old man from Lancing, West Sussex, has since been arrested on suspicion of rape, police said. He has been released on police bail until February 11.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ross Eyre, based at Windsor police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been walking in the area at the time or exercising in the area that noticed a man and a woman arguing, or anything suspicious, to make contact with police.

“Anybody who has any information can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190012825.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there."

He said he would also like to appeal to anybody who lives on Robey Drive that may have CCTV that faces the park area to make contact with police.