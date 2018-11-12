Lancing pays its respects to the fallen at Remembrance events

Residents gathered at Lancing War Memorial to honour the dead on Armistice Day.

At 2.45pm, the Royal British Legion, RAF Air Cadets, and youth groups from around Lancing assembled at the memorial on South Street.

Hundreds attend Remembrance event

Wreaths were laid at the memorial before two minutes’ silence was observed.

The parade and observers then filed into St. Michael and All Angels Church, where Father Felix Smith led a service.

Father Smith talked about the importance of seeking and enjoying peace.

He said: “We are not here to celebrate war. Today is a commitment to peace.

Parade in Lancing. Photo: Sam Brooke

“We can't be so cynical as to say we can't do anything about war.”

Guides and Brownies then laid stones painted with poppies in a garden of remembrance inside the church.

The parade then assembled outside the church, marching past important local figures including Tim Loughton MP.

It then proceeded through Lancing town centre, ending outside the Royal British Legion building.

North Lancing display. Photo: Carol Albury

Councillor Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council, said: “As Adur joined the nation in commemorating the centenary of the Armistice, it was heart-warming to see so many families out with their children, paying their respects.

"It was a great honour and a very humbling experience to lay the wreaths in Shoreham and Lancing and to remember those who laid down their lives to defend the freedoms that we largely take for granted today.”

Two tributes created by the North Lancing Community Association were also on display for Armistice day.

Residents Maureen Ross and Esther Wilson and councillor Carol Albury created the displays, turning plastic bottles which had been kindly donated into poppies.

Lancing railway station event

At Lancing station on Saturday a silent soldier silhouette was unveiled along with a display of the names of 76 men who lost their lives, including photos, 76 poppies, and a collage by a local playgroup.

Tessa Moss, Southern Rail’s Acting Station Manager for Lancing, said: "We want to remember the railway workers from Great Britain and Ireland who served under arms during the First World War, almost 19,000 of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We are also paying tribute to the enormous contribution of the hundreds and thousands of men and women who kept Britain’s rail network moving, delivering vital munitions and supplies to the Western Front.

“At Lancing, we’re thrilled that so many residents – young and old – have got involved in creating the poppies for the 76 men who lost their lives and finding the stories connected with the Carriage Works.

"Our station staff have also been fantastic in coordinating the display, which – along with the silhouette – will stay in place at the station for the rest of November in honour.”

