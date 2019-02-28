Lancing residents fed up with messy grass verges join forces to spruce up street

A group of residents in Lancing have come together to care for the green areas and grass verges in their street.

Fed up with messy verges spilling out onto the road, gutters ‘full of vegetation’ and the ‘nonexistent’ grass cutting in Pratton Avenue, councillor Lionel Parsons and his neighbour Anne Copeland decided to set up a pilot scheme called On The Verge.

Residents working together to improve Pratton Avenue in Lancing

The project sees residents meet every third Saturday of the month to improve the street by raking and trimming the green spaces.

They also get to know one another better over a coffee and biscuit break.

Mr Parsons said of the project, which got going at the end of October: “We are so pleased with our progress and the enthusiasm of those that are willing to spare just two to three hours a month joining together and making this project so worthwhile.”

He said the project was giving residents pride in their avenue, as well as an opportunity to socialise and keep fit.

Councillor Lionel Parsons

The group has met with a county council officer and has been promised a planting license so that they can put in flower beds and plant crocuses around the trees.

Mr Parsons thanked Deep Green Landscaping for kindly donating a grass cutter for the group to use every month.

