Photos and video footage from West Beach shows heavy sewage flooding onto pavement and driveways.

A pipe reportedly burst on West Way, near Bristol Avenue. The fourth burst in three months on the same residential estate comes a week after Southern Water made emergency repairs to a burst sewer on Orient Road. This, at the time, was compared to a 'scene from a disaster movie'. Click here to read more

"We are up to our ankles in it," said Geoff Patmore, the vice-chairman of the West Beach Residents’ Association.

"Something is drastically wrong with the whole system on West Beach. I can smell it in the house. It's appalling.

"It's going to be a very smelly Christmas, not a merry Christmas."

Geoff said there is a 'sense of overwhelming frustration' among residents, adding: "When is enough, enough? When will they bite the bullet and replace the whole lot?

"I don't know how much more it will rise. It's still very worrying,

"Something has got to be done. Everytime they repair it, it bursts almost immediately."

Geoff said tankers had been brought in in the last hour. These have previously been used to protect the environment and manage flows, so people can use their facilities as normal.

Southern Water has been approached for comment.

4. Geoff Patmore, the vice-chairman of the West Beach Residents’ Association, described the smell as 'appalling' Photo Sales