Lancing student crowned beauty queen on Las Vegas stage

An 18-year-old Lancing student who has just finished her A-Levels beat dozens of finalists from around the world to land the title of Teen Miss Regency International at a Las Vegas beauty pageant.

Chloe Ellman-Baker, of Coombes Road, competed in categories including fashion wear, evening wear, interview and photogenic over the four-day competition to win a cruise and an invitation to New York fashion week.

Chloe in her finalist outfit. Photo: Tarquin Photography

It comes after she triumphed at the Miss Diamond United Kingdom finals in Bournemouth in May, after weeks spent attending events and raising money for children’s hospice Julia’s House and St Barnabas Hospice.

Chloe said: “I won the title in the UK and I never thought that would ever happen, so to go on an international stage with so many girls was the most incredible experience.”

Preparing for the contest was no easy feat, as Chloe was studying towards her A Levels at Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College in Hove.

She said: “I was having to juggle it all. Grades are everything, they set you up for life, but thinking of the opportunity to compete on an international stage is a once in a lifetime thing.

Photo: Tarquin Photography

“My mum was really supportive and helped me make timetables, I was a real busy bee.”

Chloe travelled over to Las Vegas for the competition with her mum, dad and sister.

One of her favourite parts of the contest was the interview.

Chloe said: “It used to be a really daunting thing for me, I used to hate it but then I learnt to do public speaking at school.

“I prepared quite a lot and it went really well.”

Describing the moment she was announced as a winner, she said: “My knees gave way, it was such a shock.

“I can’t explain it. I looked into the crowd and everything was a blur, I could hear the whole UK team cheering, it was such an amazing atmosphere.”

Chloe also won a silver award for title visibility, a silver award for community service, the people’s choice award and miss photogenic.

The family celebrated by continuing their trip with a visit to Las Vegas.

Chloe will hold the Teen Miss Regency title for one year and will continue her work in the community when she goes to study interior architecture and design at university in Portsmouth.

She said: “It’s lovely to bring a crown back to England. I’ve got some exciting times ahead.”

