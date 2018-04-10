Lancing woman arrested after attempted robbery in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after two suspects attempted to rob two men in Worthing.

Two men were walking along Cowper Road at about 12.40am on Friday (6 April).

As they reached the junction of Heene Road and Mill Road, a woman on the other side of the road asked them if they had a cigarette, police said.

They shouted no and continued walking west along Mill Road – when two suspects approached them and demanded their money and phones, according to police.

One of them was possibly holding a knife, police said.

The victims refused to hand over any valuables and ran off.

A 34-year-old woman from Lancing was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a class A drug, police said.

She has been released under investigation.

Police want to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the incident and the woman who had asked them for a cigarette.

If you can help contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 50 of 06/04.