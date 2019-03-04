A Lancing woman died after being exposed to asbestos whilst working at a garage more than 60 years ago, an inquest has heard.

Marian Covey, of The Crescent, died on November 19 at St Barnabas House Hospice.

At an inquest into her death on Tuesday (February 26) assistant coroner for West Sussex Joanne Andrews recorded a verdict that the 80-year-old died due to an industrial disease after being exposed to the deadly dust in the 1950s.

The inquest heard how Mrs Covey had been fit and healthy and was still active at her local retirement club.

However, in February last year she attended her GP surgery after complaining she was gasping for breath. She underwent several tests and scans before being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer caused by exposure asbestos.

She was put in the care of St Barnabas House Hospice and on November 19 she died at the hospice.

The inquest heard how Mrs Covey had worked as an accountant at a car garage in the 1950s. It was there her family believed she may have exposed to asbestos.

Paying tribute her family said: “She was always doing something. She still had her bag packed even when she went to get her lungs drained.”

Mrs Andrews said she was satisfied with the evidence that Mrs Covey may have been exposed to asbestos whilst working at the garage and recorded a verdict of industrial disease in relation to her death.