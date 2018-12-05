Lancing youth charity bids to provide meals for young people in need

A youth charity’s first-hand experience of young people turning up to sessions hungry has inspired the launch of a new project to provide hot meals for those in need.

The scheme from Electric Storm Youth, based in Seaside Avenue, seeks to offer meals twice a week during the school holidays to young people who rely on free school meals during term times.

The organisation has launched a fundraising bid to support the rollout of the new project, which aims to begin in summer 2019.

The project, called a Space at the Table, has been selected by the Co-op as a local cause, which means that Co-op members can choose to help fund the scheme.

Sarah Prust, senior youth worker at Electric Storm Youth, said: “Through our extensive work with young people, we have seen first-hand the strain placed on families struggling to afford the rising cost of living.

“With more and more young people coming to our sessions hungry, and many families now relying on food banks to feed their children, we realised this was an area of need that we could help address.

“The Space at the Table project will seek to relieve pressure on those families who may struggle with the additional costs of providing hot meals to their children during school holidays.”

Members of the Co-op can nominate Electric Storm Youth as their local cause by signing into their membership account.

A percentage of any subsequent spending on Co-op-branded products will go towards the charity’s scheme.

Electric Storm Youth supports young people aged 11 to 19 in Sompting and Lancing by running two weekly drop-in sessions during term time.

It strives to improve their personal and social development, teach them new skills and improve the quality of their lives.

Find out more about the charity’s new project by visiting www.electricstormyouth.co.uk

SEE MORE: Appeal for wheelchairs to be returned to Worthing Hospital

Four men fined over £4,000 for selling fake tobacco in Worthing shop

Former Shoreham school to be redeveloped into 14 flats