Large emergency search of River Adur after man jumps from bridge in Shoreham

The emergency services have searched the River Adur after a man jumped from a bridge in Shoreham.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a man was reported to have jumped from the Norfolk Bridge on the A259 at 3.25pm this afternoon (August 19).

Police officers joined the Coastguard, Shoreham RNLI inshore lifeboat and police helicopter to search the area, but at 5pm there was no trace of the man, police said.

The spokesman said: "If anyone saw the man jump or saw someone on or around the bridge at that time, they are asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 762 of 19/08. However, if you see or have seen anyone in the river, please dial 999 immediately."