Large tree falls onto house in Sussex as weather warning continues

This is the damage after a large oak tree fell onto a home in Sussex in this morning’s strong winds.

The tree fell through the roof and into the first floor at the house in Howard Road, in Bewbush, Crawley, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

A neighbouring property sustained roof damage and was also evacuated.

Firefighters, Crawley Borough Council tree surgeons, plus structural engineers, are currently at the scene. The ambulance service also attended.

The road is currently closed, the area cordoned off, and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Crawley firefighters, the aerial ladder platform from Horsham and the fire service’s Technical Rescue Unit were also called.