Leaders ‘disappointed’ after Ofsted inspection

‘Disappointed’ leaders have vowed to ‘work relentlessly’ following their school’s latest inspection by Ofsted.

Whytemead Primary recently underwent a two-day inspection and was rated ‘requires improvement’ in four of the five key areas. The personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children was rated ‘good’.

In her report, inspector Joanna Toulson said school leaders had not ensured that all groups of pupils achieved well in reading, writing and math. She also said the quality of teaching, learning and assessment at the school, in Dominion Road, was too “variable”.

However, she recognised that headteacher Gavin Ward led with ‘passion and determination’ and, together with deputy head Clare Mavin, had created a ‘nurturing, welcoming school community in which pupils feel safe and well cared for’.

Parents were seen to hold the school in high regard, speaking highly of the staff, who they said went ‘the extra mile’ to promote pupils’ emotional well-being.

In a letter to parents, school leaders said: “It is important to understand that since the last inspection we have grown into a primary school, faced budget challenges and the framework for inspection has changed twice.

“The latest framework was only published two weeks prior to our inspection.”

They added: “Obviously we are disappointed with this judgement and have made it our mission to move out of this category as soon as possible.

“The staff and governors will work relentlessly to succeed on this journey of improvement.”

