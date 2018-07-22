Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens photography competition winner announced

The winner of the Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens Photography Competition is Anne David.

The event is organised in association with the Horsham Photographic Society and the winners are as follows: Anne David in first place, Peter Jillians in second, and Trudie Mitchell and Corinna Hardware in third.

Penny Streeter, owner of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens Estate, said: “It was a very difficult choice to select a winner from so many wonderful photos that were submitted, in the first of what we hope becomes an annual awards event. Anne David wins dinner for two at Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate; the runners up each receive a wine tasting for two at Mannings Heath.

“While the natural beauty of the lakes and gardens is very photogenic, in fact it is very hard to compose one outstanding view from so many available. Anne has achieved this - and Peter, Trudie and Corinna too. Well done. We are really looking forward to sharing the photographs with the many followers of Leonardslee.”

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens is actively encouraging photography and painting of the flora and fauna and will announce further events: this is part of a programme to record the natural beauty of the 200 acre woodlands estate, and to encourage conservation work in the UK and worldwide, says Penny Streeter.

The creation of the woodland gardens was inspired by the planting ideas of Sir Uvedale Price, Richard Payne Knight and JC Loudon in the late 18th, early 19th century. Exotic plants were used to create a design inspired by landscape painting.

Sir Edmund Loder acquired the estate in 1889. The gardens are located in a sheltered valley with interconnected ponds, dug a century earlier to provide waterpower for the iron industry. The damp and slightly acidic soil is ideal for rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias; today one can walk through the gardens imagining the misty Himalayan valleys, from which many of these plants came.

Anne David, winner of the photography prize, said: “When I saw the weather on the day we had arranged for the photography, my heart sank. There were clouds and the forecast was rain, which held off for the first hour of photographing then it started to drizzle, then the rain came. My winning photograph was taken in the rain with a very dull sky, definitely not my preferred conditions. I got wet but despite that the air was warm and I enjoyed being out of my comfort zone.”

Horsham Photographic Society is open to photographers of all abilities. Meetings include a range of competitions, lectures, social and educational evenings. There are also special interest groups. Whatever level of skill or experience, visitors are invited to come along for an evening to see what the society has to offer. The group meets every other Wednesday throughout the year.