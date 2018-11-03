Lewes Bonfire preview: looking back at last year's events in pictures

Thousands of people are expected to be in Lewes on Monday (November 5) as the town celebrates Bonfire Night in its usual spectacular style.

Lewes Borough, Commercial Square, Cliffe, South Street, Southover and Waterloo bonfire societies will mark the night with seven hours of celebrations, including atmospheric torchlit processions and standout tableaux.

A society member in last year's Lewes Bonfire

Here, we look back at pictures Peter Cripps took of last year's events.

