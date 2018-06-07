Licensing decision for Molotov delayed

A decision on the future of a Worthing bar’s premises license has been delayed.

Molotov Cocktail and Vodka Bar was banned from selling alcohol by Worthing Borough Council’s licensing and control committee in September 2017, but this was appealed by its owners.

The bar, in Chatsworth Road, is allowed to continue trading as normal until the appeal is dealt with.

Instead of being decided by the courts, the case has been sent back to the council for a re-hearing, which was due to be heard today (Thursday June 7) at Worthing Town Hall.

However the meeting was adjourned until Thursday July 12 as one of the co-owners has suffered a family bereavement.

Last year’s licence review was triggered by Sussex Police, which claimed there had been ‘multiple breaches’ of the licensing conditions.

But in papers attached to the September committee report, submitted on behalf of Molotov, it was argued revoking the premises licence ‘would not be a proportionate solution’ as ‘a number of improvements had been made to ensure the safety of the public and prevent crime and disorder’.

Reading the committee’s verdict at the time, licensing chairman Paul High said there was ‘poor management’ of the premises and a ‘disregard for the current conditions on the licence which compromises both the crime and disorder and public safety licensing objectives’.

Molotov’s owners, Peter Mott and Barry Wells, also run One Club, known as Liquid & Oxygen, in Chatsworth Road.

The club’s licence was up for review in November as part of a separate application by police.

Following mediation, however, the parties agreed steps to address concerns and the licensing committee endorsed the agreement.