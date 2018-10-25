Life-saving defibrillator installed at Shoreham pub as part of Adur-wide appeal

The first of six new life-saving defibrillators has been installed in Shoreham thanks to the chairman of Adur District Council’s fundraising drive.

The new machine was unveiled at The Bridge Inn, in Shoreham High Street, by councillor Joss Loader on Tuesday.

The new defibrillator has been installed at The Bridge Inn in Shoreham

It is the first to be put in place since Ms Loader launched her appeal in memory of her late father earlier this year.

Funding has already been secured for five more machines in Shoreham and Lancing thanks to the generosity of local people, businesses and organisations.

All of the machines are being match funded by the Sussex Heart Charity.

Ms Loader said: “I am absolutely amazed and delighted by the early success of this appeal.

"People have been quick to rally round, which is really encouraging and heart-warming and I am indebted to the Sussex Heart Charity for their generosity and unstinting support.”

Shoreham Insurance Services, which has offices in John Street, launched a crowd-funding appeal in the late summer to fund the defibrillator at The Bridge Inn.

Ms Loader thanked the company for its ‘hard work and enthusiasm’ and also thanked The Bridge Inn for permitting the machine to be installed in the car park.

A spokesman from Shoreham Insurance Services said: “One of the co-owners at Shoreham Insurance Services lost a close family member late last year due to a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest.

“Defibrillator machines were discussed a few months later in the office and the idea of an appeal in the local area to raise funds to have a defibrillator installed externally was suggested.

“To have these machines available 24/7 and to raise the awareness of exactly what they are and how to use them is an excellent idea.

"We are now working with another local business in Shoreham and hope to announce the location of the second AED very shortly, in conjunction with Joss’s appeal.”

Ms Loader launched her community-wide appeal after the success of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ fund-raising drive earlier this year, which saw defibrillators installed on Shoreham Beach in Ferry Road and at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

She said: “ I am now working with local community groups to try to ensure that all areas have 24/7 access to these great machines.

“I am doing this in memory of my late father, Brian Hollebone, who died very suddenly from a catastrophic heart attack more than 30 years ago, when defibrillators were not available.

"If just one resident's life can be saved, I shall consider it a job very well done.

“I have already had a very encouraging response and we are well on our way to raising enough money to fund six machines across the district.

"I am hoping that by the end of my year in office we will have at least one new AED in every ward across the towns and villages of Adur."

Anyone with any fundraising ideas to help the appeal can email joss.loader@adur.gov.uk

