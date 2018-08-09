Lifeboat assists ambulance with casualty on Southwick beach

The Shoreham Coastguard crew was paged to assist the ambulance service with a casualty on the beach in Southwick yesterday.

A team from Newhaven Coastguard was also involved.

The casualty on the beach was ‘successfully extracted’ to an ambulance, a spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “Thank you to Shoreham Port for your kind assistance.”

Later that day, the crew was tasked to a report of a capsized dinghy off the coast in Brighton.

The casualty vessel was towed in by a safety boat from Brighton Sailing Club and no medical intervention was required, the spokesman said.

“Another busy day for the team,” the spokesman said.