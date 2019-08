The Shoreham lifeboat has been called out to a 'kitesurfer in trouble' near Lancing.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, a spokesman for the Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station said: "Our all weather lifeboat launched to a report of a kite surfer in trouble at Widewater, Lancing, this afternoon (August 31).

Shoreham RNLI

"After a search the kitesurfer was found safe ashore. The call was good intent."