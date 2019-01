The RNLI and coastguard have been called to an incident at Brighton Palace Pier this evening.

According to a tweet, retweeted by Brighton RNLI, at just after 5.30pm their lifeboat was called out, along with the coastguard.

At around 6.45pm, @SussexIncidents reported that an eyewitness said a person was in the water and was rescued by the lifeboat crew. This has not yet been confirmed by the RNLI.