Lifeboat called to incident off Worthing Pier

Lifeboat crews were called to Worthing after a kitesurfer got into trouble off the coast.

Shoreham RNLI said it received a report a kitesurfer’s kit had been spotted in the water by Worthing Pier yesterday morning.

The kit was being blown around in the water by strong winds, brought on by Storm Hannah, and a lifeboat was immediately sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the station said on arrival a kite was found in shallow water near the beach.

They added the kite surfer had managed to get to the shore and was ‘ok’.