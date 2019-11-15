Lifeboat crew saves three people stranded out at sea near Ferring

A lifeboat crew from Littlehampton has saved three people stranded out at sea near Ferring.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat ‘Renee Sherman’ launched at 12.28pm on November 13 to reports of a stranded eight-metre motor launch vessel with engine failure.

The Renee Sherman lifeboat from the Littlehampton RNLI station

After being sent out by HM Coastguard, the lifeboat was quickly on the scene.

Once the crew had made sure the three people were not injured, a tow line was set up.

A spokesman said: "Fortunately the weather was favourable with a steady cross-shore Force 3 wind blowing from the west and there was good visibility."

The lifeboat headed back to Littlehampton Harbour where the vessel was put on a mooring at the visitor pontoon by 1.12pm.

Jon Prater from the RNLI said: "The casualty vessel was quickly located and brought on tow. The three persons on board the motor launch were familiar with the area they were sailing in and all had life jackets on.

"Engine failures can happen with little or no warning and the crew were well prepared to deal with the situation by wearing their lifejackets and having a working radio in order to call the Coastguard for assistance.

"They were also able to give the volunteer lifeboat crew precise instructions on the location of the vessel. Because of this we were able launch and recover the motor launch back to Littlehampton harbour in less than an hour."