Coastguard and lifeboat crews from Shoreham and Littlehampton helped the search for a ‘high risk missing man’ in Worthing last night.

Coastguard search teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton were deployed to search areas around Worthing beach and towards Ferring, while Shoreham RNLI lifeboats searched from the water.

“Thankfully the male was found inland by Sussex Police so all search teams were stood down to return to station,” a spokesman from the Littlehampton Coastguard confirmed.