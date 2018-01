Two lifeboats have now stood down after searching for three missing girls in Worthing today (Friday, January 12).

Both lifeboats were launched in Worthing after reports were received of missing girls who may had gone into the water, according to the Shoreham RNLI.

Police said three girls were reported missing at around 9am.

The teenagers were located ‘safe and well’ in Worthing seafront at 10.25am, confirmed police.

Both lifeboats have now been stood down.