Littlehampton charity closes its doors after 12 years

A Littlehampton charity has thanked the community for its support as it prepares to close after 12 years.

Enable Me supported people with disabilities across West Sussex by raising issues in schools, providing short breaks for families it worked with, training professionals and helping disabled volunteers.

Sue Pegrum, office manager, said the charity had lost its West Sussex County Council funding and would close on July 31.

“We would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has volunteered, supported and donated funds to the charity over the years,” she said.

“There are too many people to mention but suffice to say that many, many businesses, enterprises and kind people have helped us along the way.

“We hope that through the stories of our disabled volunteers who have used their personal experiences of disability, they have empowered and encouraged others.

“If only half of the future decision makers have been inspired to think differently and bring about future change then what an amazing job our volunteers have done.”

Sue said the charity has worked with more than 48,000 school children in more than 165 West Sussex schools over the years, provided short breaks to around 700 families of children with special educational needs, trained around 500 local professionals and worked with more than 60 disabled volunteers.

“Although it is very sad we are closing, we bow out on a high celebrating our achievements of the past years,” she said.