Littlehampton Christmas Lights: Everything you need to know about this year's festive illuminations

Littlehampton is ringing in the festive season with its Christmas lights switch-on event.

Celebrations are set to begin at 5pm next Friday, November 30, in the town centre.

Visitors can enjoy live music from Marvin Ford, The Broken Box Band, The Silhouette Show, Edwin James Festival Choir and a Nativity production from Littlehampton Churches Together.

The chairman of the council’s community resources committee, councillor Ian Buckland, said: “I am really excited about what’s coming to Littlehampton this Christmas. It is always great to see so many local groups and businesses working together to offer fantastic entertainment and shopping opportunities for the whole family throughout the festive period.

All we need now is a dusting of snow to complete the winter wonderland feel."

At 7.30pm the lights will be switched on by Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and the winner of Littlehampton Town Council’s elf-naming competition.

The Littlehampton branch of the NES - the National Elf Service - have teamed up with Sussex artist Steve Caroll to design a new elf, which has been named by the public.

The elf, along with its name, will be unveiled with Dr Elferskelter, a commemorative elf to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

This year children are also tasked with finding 12 polar bears hidden in the town centre shops, themed to the famous The Twelve Days of Christmas carol.

Those who correctly complete their entry form, printed within this year’s What’s on Guide for Christmas and return it to Bah Humbug Sweets in Anchor Springs, will be entered into a competition draw.

The draw will take place on Friday, December 21, where the winner will win a family ticket to see the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The Windmill Theatre in January as well as 1.5 kg of confectionary donated by Bah Humbug Sweets.

Free parking is available for two hours by picking up a disc from participating outlets. St Martins, Anchor Springs and Manor House car parks are free after 6pm.

Town centre businesses will also be staying open until 8pm to maximise the festive cheer and give some more time for that last minute Christmas shopping.

