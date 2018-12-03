Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on: organisers have ‘outdone themselves’

Littlehampton’s Christmas lights were switched on with flair by the mayor and a special helper.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper was joined by Ruby, winner of Littlehampton Town Council’s competition to design an elf, to turn on the display on Saturday evening in the High Street.

The Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on 2018

The Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Stephen Harris

Billy said organisers had ‘outdone themselves’ this year, with food stalls, an artisan market courtesy of Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts, and entertainment across two stages. There were also stilt-walkers, a puppet procession and a Nativity scene by Littlehampton Churches Together.

The highlight for the mayor was switching on the lights and the size of the crowds. He said: “It was just the bit of community spirit I needed to kickstart Christmas.”

The Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Stephen Harris