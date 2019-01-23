Littlehampton foodbank thanks 'wonderfully generous' community for 19 tonnes of donations in 2018

Littlehampton's foodbank has thanked the community for giving a bumper load of donations last year.

Yesterday evening, Littlehampton and District Foodbank announced that in 2018, residents donated more than 19 tonnes of food and toiletries to the foodbank.

In a statement, the foodbank team said: "We're always saying what a wonderfully generous and supportive community we have around us, and this just emphasises it.

"Thank you for all your donations this year - you've made a difference to a lot of lives."

The foodbank, based in Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road, has been running for several years and helps people to feed themselves and their families when faced with a variety of issues, including unexpected bills on a low income or redundancy.

In November, Samantha Gouldson, deputy co-ordinator of the Littlehampton & District Foodbank, told the paper that users of the foodbank had gone up by a fifth last year.

It is open to clients every Tuesday and Friday, from 1pm to 3pm. For help or more information, call 07925 862289.