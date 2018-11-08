Littlehampton hair stylist opens her own salon at age 23

A 23-year-old hairdresser from Littlehampton has followed her dreams and worked hard to open a salon of her own.

Chloé Finneran held a launch party for her new business venture Hair by Chloé on Saturday, celebrating the salon opening with family, friends and clients.

DM18110528a.jpg. New salon opened in Littlehampton by 23-year-old Chloe Finneran. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180611-171742008

Chloé and her family spent six weeks making the salon, in New Road, Littlehampton, look exactly how she wanted, creating an up-to-date, fashionable space which also has a homely feeling.

Starting her career at 15 by taking on an hairdressing apprenticeship in Worthing, Chloé has held positions in salons across the area in the past few years but she wanted to take the next step and launch her own business.

Chloé said: “I have done pretty much everything now, so it is great to have such a big opportunity.

“I did not have the best time in school. It proves that with a lot of dedication, hard work and support from your family, you can make something of yourself. I am following my dreams.”

Enlisting help from the whole family, including her dad, mum, auntie and grandma, Chloé had the salon ready to show off to her supporters at the launch party.

Chloé said she was blown away as 30 people attended, including some of her old customers who have been through everything with her and seen her grow. Chloé said it was nice to show them the hard work she had put into creating her new salon.

The group celebrated with prosecco and cupcakes, as well as getting the diary booked up with appointments, as the salon opened on Monday.

Hair by Chloé is open Monday to Saturday, with Wednesdays being open by appointment only, and closed on Sundays.

A range of hair services for men, women and children are offered at the salon, with prices available on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HairChlo, or Chloé can be contacted on 07522422187.

