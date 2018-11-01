Littlehampton house with three bedrooms on new Hampton Park development

Situated on the newly-built Hampton Park development in Littlehampton, this three bedroom detached house is presented in as-new condition throughout.

The property, in Jackson Way, offers spacious accommodation together with a luxury-style fully-fitted kitchen, plus family bathroom and en-suite shower room.

Property

There is an excellent size rear garden which has been landscaped by the current owners and a private driveway to garage.

An internal inspection is strongly advised to fully appreciate this property.

The area has lots to offer with sandy beaches, a large seafront greensward, regenerated harbour and attractions including Harbour Park and the world’s longest bench.

There is an excellent range of restaurants, cafes and pubs, and the town itself has a high street with shopping facilities including Sainsbury’s.

Property

The Littlehampton Sports and Swimming Centre is located close to the beautiful Mewsbrook Park, which offers a picnic area, boating lake, children’s play area, and an excellent café.

Popular with people of all ages, the area is well served with schools for all ages.

The nearest railway station can be found at Littlehampton with routes to London Victoria.

Price offers over £325,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk