Littlehampton lifeboat crews save pair stranded two miles from Bognor Regis coast

Littlehampton lifeboat crews have saved two people who were stranded at sea more than two miles from the Bognor Regis coast.

Littlehampton RNLI said: “The station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman attended the first incident at 4.45pm on Sunday, October 21, having been tasked to locate and give aid to two occupants aboard a broken-down inflatable that was reported to be two and a half miles from the harbour entrance near Elmer Beach.

“Heading towards the scene the crew received information that the casualty had been adrift for one and a half hours.

“Once located the two occupants were transferred to the lifeboat and the vessel was also taken aboard and then taken to Aldwick beach where they were handed into the care of the Coastal Rescue Team. The lifeboat returned to the station at 6:26pm, where it was made ready for service.”