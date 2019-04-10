Littlehampton man finishes charity dance challenge around town - but only raises £100

A cancer survivor has completed his month-long danceathon for charity - but said he was 'disappointed' that he only raised £100.

Gary Broughton set himself the challenge of dancing everywhere he went for three hours a day in March to raise money for Cancer Research UK after surviving skin cancer. Read Gary's story here.

The 47-year-old from Bayford Road, who gave the late Keith Flint from The Prodigy as an inspiration, said: “It was 31 hard days. The last five days were a killer.

"I was dancing on trains and buses, the Tube, and I was stopped by the police twice because they thought I was a drug dealer.”

Despite the misgivings, he said there had been some positive reaction. He said: “This bloke came up to me, shook me by the hand and said ‘you are amazing, my wife has seen you on Facebook in Hemel Hempstead’.”

His goal was to raise £1,000; but the final total was £100, including £20 on his fundraising page, money raised from charity boxes in venues like The George Inn in Surrey Street and £55 from his mother in Leicester.

Gary Broughton, 47, was disappointed with the amount donated to his good cause

He said: “It is quite disappointing to be honest.”

Dancing on the Tube in London was the most fun, he said: “Some people were clapping, some people were saying sit down, but while the train is going, I’m dancing.

“The best thing about the tube is they have the poles, so I was using them.”

He also entered into a 'dance off' with some fellow street dance enthusiasts - one of whom was called Pop Lock Paul - in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, which can be seen above.

Gary showing off his moves

Gary thanked everyone involved for their support. His next challenge is the Cancer Research UK's Race for Life on June 30.

If you would still like to donate to Gary's cause, click here.

He is a recognisable character around town due to his unusual style