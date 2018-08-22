Littlehampton RNLI saves crew from boat fire

The Littlehampton RNLI has saved two people from their boat after it caught alight in a series of rescues by the charity this month.

The station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew were tasked to assist in the recovery of a small leisure boat with two people on board that had suffered an engine problem.

This resulted in a small fire, and the vessel was drifting just offshore opposite Rustington Convalescent Home in Sea Road.

Read more:

National award for Worthing Lion for supporting visually impaired bowlers



Shoreham Airshow crash memorial moving closer to completion



First Worthing grant from West Sussex Crowd goes to Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week

The boat was towed back to the town quay where the fire service was waiting.

Following an assessment by the lifeboat crew, the vessel was understood to be taking in water. The boat was towed to Littlehampton Marina where it was safely lifted from the water.

Volunteers at Littlehampton RNLI also helped four broken down leisure crafts, a small boat which had run aground and one person reported to be in the water. The crews were also sent out to find a dinghy with four people on board which reportedly went missing near Butlins in Bognor. After everyone was found safe thanks to a nearby fisherman they were stood down.

The incidents happened between August 3 and Sunday.