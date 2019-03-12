Littlehampton townhouse close to the seafront

This tastefully presented, end-of-terrace townhouse in Littlehampton offers flexible accommodation.

The property, in Norfolk Road, is located in a favoured spot close to the seafront, shops, tennis club, doctors, schools and all other amenities.

Norfolk Road, Littlehampton

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall with a utility room and a study/bedroom four.

On the first floor there is a cloakroom, kitchen/diner and a lounge.

There is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room on the second floor, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there is off-street parking to the front for several vehicles leading to an integral garage.

Norfolk Road, Littlehampton

The rear garden has paved and lawn areas with two sheds.

Littlehampton has lots to offer with sandy beaches, a large seafront greensward, regenerated harbour and attractions, as well as an excellent range of restaurants, cafes and pubs, and shopping facilities.

The area is well served with schools for all ages and the nearest railway station can be found at Littlehampton with routes to London Victoria.

Price: £295,000. For information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk