Littlehampton views inspire photographers in gallery competition

Photographers inspired by views in Littlehampton were awarded for their work after entering a competition run by Pier Road Coffee and Art.

Gallery owners Mike La-Traille and Lucy Harvey ran the theme January Blues for this year’s contest, receiving 80 artistic entries.

Stewart's photograph won the adult competition as well as the Littlehampton section

New for this year, there was a Littlehampton category alongside the adults, children and students sections so photographers could capture images of their favourite place in the town.

Stewart Reading-Brown, from Worthing, grabbed the top spot in the Littlehampton section with his shot of the pier during a late sunset. His work impressed the judges so much that it also came first in the adult category.

Stewart said: “It was an amazing privilege to be chosen as the adult category and Littlehampton category winner. There were some fantastic photographs from some amazing photographers to compete with, so to be chosen from all of them took me by surprise, but it was such an incredible feeling.

“Living so close to the beach, I spend a lot of my time on it with my camera. I particularly enjoy being there during a sunset when the colours really make it come to life.

“I like to have a point of interest while I am there. Worthing and Littlehampton piers, and the river Arun are just a few of my go to places. Littlehampton lighthouse in particular is a striking subject to include in any photograph.

“Spending my time taking photographs is my passion and capturing a specific vision complete with my personal style to look back on, or for someone to have on their wall complete the journey for me.” To see more of his work, visit www.srbphotography.co.uk

Photographers who took part in last year’s event tried their hand again, with Rebekah Head winning the children’s competition for the second year in a row.

Gallery owner Mike said the competition will definitely run again next year. He said: “This is a different opportunity for people who are not professional to see their work on the wall and see if people like their work.”

The gallery displays work on every kind of medium, including textiles, painting, beach art, glass design and jewellery, and also holds classes for people to learn skills from professionals.

