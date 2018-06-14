Long-serving chairman of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative to step down after 25 years

The chairman of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, Chris Spratt, is to stand down after 25 years at the helm.

Mr Spratt, a chartered surveyor and estate agent, has headed the initiative since its inception in 1993, but believes now is the time to step aside to allow someone new to take control.

“I’m very grateful to have been able to chair an organisation that has delivered so much in trying to enliven the town centre,” said Mr Spratt.

“It has also been great fun to be instrumental in setting up events like the first ice rink and the Birdman which brought so much pleasure to people in the town.”

Mr Spratt will remain in his position until autumn to allow the directors to find a suitable replacement to fill his shoes.

The directors, steering committee and town team said Mr Spratt has earned a quieter life, having introduced Christmas lights, a market, flowers, innumerable town events and more to Worthing in his time as chairman.

The Worthing Town Centre Initiative is always looking for Town Centre businesses to join the committee and invited anyone wishing to get involved to contact Worthing town centre manager, Sharon Clarke, on 01903 203252.