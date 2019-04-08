Look and Sea Centre: business set to move into building - but there is a catch

A business has offered to take over the Look and Sea Centre, according to a report published by Arun District Council.

A special cabinet meeting will be held on Thursday at 5pm at the council's headquarters in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, to make a decision on this latest development.

A business has come forward to take over the Look and Sea Centre

In October, the cabinet set the ball rolling to find businesses that would take over the whole building as a café, bar or restaurant. But according to the report, offers have only been received for the ground floor only.

Officers have recommended that the cabinet approve this revised offer, and 'provide a lessee flexibility to find appropriate commercial uses of the upper floors, subject to planning', the report said.

It went on to say: "This report is being presented as a matter of urgency for decision by Cabinet because the offers made are the only realistic chance of securing a lessee that will operate the café/restaurant during the 2019 summer season. The lease needs to be commenced by 9 May 2019 to meet the terms of one of the offers made."

The report said the chairman of the Overview Select Committee had been consulted about the proposals and had agreed to them, meaning the decision will not be called in to the full committee for scrutiny due to the time frame.

The centre closed at the end of August last year, along with the visitor information centre and educational experience. Arun had previously said it was working with Littlehampton Town Council to find a new home for these resources.

(The video is of a campaign to save the centre, taken last year.)