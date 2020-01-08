Chesswood School in Worthing stayed open during the snow, earning a thumbs up from pupils. Photo: Stephen Goodger

Looking back at the big freeze of January 2010

Despite having been back to school for only two days, five schools made the decision to close their doors again.

Chatsmore Catholic High School,Downsbrook Middle School, Oak Grove College and Vale First and Middle School were closed completely, while Durrington High School and Davison High School opened mid-morning .

Fun in the snow for these two sledgers. Photo: Malcolm McCluskey
Some teenagers went sledging in Goring. Photo: Malcolm McCluskey
Snow fun on Worthing seafront. Photo: GERALD THOMPSON
Traffic Wardens clearing snow from Worthing Town Centre. Photo: Stephen Goodger
