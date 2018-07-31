Loss of water around Findon Valley after mains pipe bursts

A burst water pipe has left homes and businesses without water around the Findon Valley area.

Southern Water’s website said a burst at ‘BN14 Findon Valley’ is under repair and causing ‘no water’.

The message said: “We have a team on site repairing the burst. Your water supply should return to normal within three hours. You may notice some discolouration or low pressure at first; this is completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the supply and is only temporary. Again, please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Reports on social media said water pressure had been lost at Hollingbury Gardens, Cissbury Gardens and near Vale School.

Southern Water have been approached for further comment.

