Lottery win for Lancing neighbours

Two neighbours in Lancing are in the money after their postcode was announced as the winner of a daily prize in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Sompting Road residents have each scooped a £1,000 prize for every ticket that they hold.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The lucky postcode BN15 9LQ was announced as a daily prize winner on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Offering her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m thrilled for our lucky Lancing winners. I hope they all enjoy treating themselves with their prize money.

“Sign up now and you could be winning next.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have benefited from the money raised and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.

For more information, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

