Lungeathon supports hospice trekker

Hospice trekker Tracey Shaughnessy and supporters have completed a 66km lungeathon to raise money for St Barnabas House.

Feeling sore but exhilarated, Tracey said it was good training for her Dalai Lama India Trek in October.

She has a target to raise £3,000 and was joined by personal trainer Anthony Punshon and his clients for the fundraising day at PW Physique and Fitness in Goring.

Tracey said: “I am so grateful to all my friends who came to support me and for their families and new members who had no idea who I was but still lunged for the cause.

“The day started at 7am with the owner, Anthony Punshon, and for the next eight hours at least three people were walk-lunging the length of the gym.

“We had members and their children lunging. My own son Ben drove from Colchester just to take part and lunged 800 times in two-and-a-half hours.

“The total 5,500 lengths, equalling 66km, the length of the Dalai Lama trip, was achieved just before 3pm.”

Tracey will be trekking in memory of Richard Sampey, her step-father, and to thank the hospice for the care he was given.

She explained: “My dad died when I was 12. Two years later, a wonderful man came into my life when he married my mum. Over the years we had up and downs but he came to be my close friend and adviser.”

Richard was diagnosed with COPD six years ago, which caused stressful coughing and robbed him of the ability to laugh.

In March last year, he was referred to St Barnabas, where he found care, counselling and happiness.

Tracey said: “He died suddenly from a heart attack in Worthing Hospital in September 2017, so he never ended his days within the hospice but those short months gave him and, in turn, my mum so much that I wanted to do something to help St Barnabas.

“I walked the Night to Remember last June, literally off the cuff, and raised £500. Then I read in the autum newsletter about the Dalai Lama Trek for St Barnabas, a ten-day adventure including a five-day trek in the Indian Himalayas, so I signed up. I have had amazing support from PW Physique and Fitness.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracey-Shaughnessy to make a donation.