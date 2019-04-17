Workers from Storage on Site battle to stabilise the stricken crane SUS-190417-153939001

Lyndhurst Road closure: Pictures show huge 5-hour rescue effort to save stricken crane in Worthing

An imbalanced crane in Worthing’s Lyndhurst Road has caused a scene this afternoon as a heavy rescue operation, involving three additional cranes, was underway.

These pictures show crews’ valiant efforts to stabilise the machinery.

The crane, from storage company Storage on Site, came into difficulty unloading a lorry

A spokesman for the company said one of its support legs had fallen through some paving, leaving it unbalanced

A second crane, also from SoS, was brought in to stabilise its stricken partner to save it from falling over

Emergency services responded to the scene and backup was called in to the junction with Windsor Road

