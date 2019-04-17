Lyndhurst Road closure: Second crane called to Worthing road to save stricken truck

A second crane has been drafted into Worthing's Lyndhurst Road to save an imbalanced truck.

The major road in Worthing was closed this morning after a crane toppled over while working on the back of a lorry.

A second crane enters the fray in Lyndhurst Road

Fresh pictures from the scene show a second crane has now arrived, as the first site precariously balanced with its cargo still aloft.

Significant traffic delays have been reported around the Windsor Road junction and police have advised travellers to find alternative routes.

