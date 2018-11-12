M23 road closures - here’s what you need to know

Road works which will close part of the M23 start today (Monday November 12).
There will be a lane closure leading to a full closure of the junction 10 northbound exit slip on the M23 between 10pm and 4am for five nights.
A signed diversion route will be in place via junction 9.
There will be narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph north and southbound.
Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’.
A smart motorway is a section of a motorway that uses traffic management methods to increase capacity and reduce congestion in busy areas.
These include using the hard shoulder as a lane and variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.
See also:
Gatwick increases Lapland flights for people wanting to meet Santa
Help St Catherine’s Hospice by taking a luxury trip on the Orient Express’ sister train
Police warn: ‘leave a light on’ in burglary crackdown