Major project will repair 17 sewer lengths in Southwick

Southern Water is returning to Southwick next week to complete the final phase of its sewer-repair programme.

A spokesman said that Southwick was one of a number of vulnerable towns and villages across the company’s region of Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight – where a high water table and leaky sewers can lead to sewer flooding during persistent periods of incessant rainfall.

Southern Water’s response is to survey its sewers to identify where the leaks are and to seal them, the spokesman said.

In Southwick, an extensive survey identified the need to repair 700 metres of sewers, largely in Southview Road and Roman Crescent.

The first phase of the repair work took place in 2015.

The company is now returning to Southwick to complete the task of repairing 17 sewer lengths, including seven customers’ lateral drains.

Lee Hooper, project manager, said: “This is a major project totalling £190,000 which will enhance the performance of the sewer network in Southwick.

“The repairs we carried out three years ago improved the sewer system but we’re delighted to be returning to finish the job which will help to protect our customers’ bathroom, kitchen and toilet facilities from backing-up during prolonged, extremely wet conditions when groundwater infiltrates the sewer system.”

The work is scheduled to commence on Monday, April 16. but, weather permitting, it should take no more than a week to complete, the spokesman said.

It will not involve any road closures, although traffic lights will be employed to manage traffic flows.

Temporary lights will be installed at junctions at The Green end of Cross Road, Southview Road and Roman Crescent but to minimise inconvenience work will take place from 9:30am to 3:30pm to avoid peak traffic periods, the spokesman said.

At the Southwick Street junction with Roman Road, work will finish daily at 2:30pm due to the vicinity of a school.

Letters are being sent to residents providing details and advising that traffic cones will prevent parking in lay-bys while this vital work takes place.

Mr Hooper added: “I do, of course, apologise to residents and road-users for any inconvenience this work may cause but we shall be employing no-dig technologies to carry out the majority of repairs to minimise any disturbance.

“We shall also operate a rolling traffic management system to ensure that no more than two sets of temporary traffic lights will be in operation at any one time.”