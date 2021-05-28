Man, 25, dies after crash in West Sussex

Officers were called to A23 London Road in Crawley, at the junction with Manor Royal at, around 3.15am, to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Toyota Proace van.

A 25-year-old man, from East Grinstead, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: "Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dash-cam footage that may assist with enquiries, to come forwards.

London Road remains partially closed in both directions while vehicle recovery work is ongoing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

