Man arrested after burglary at Findon Valley service station

Police are appealing for witnesses after several men were seen to break into a service station in Findon Valley in the early hours of the morning.

Cash tills and cigarettes are believed to have been stolen from the Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road at 4.30am today (Wednesday, June 13), police said.

Police at the scene in Findon Valley. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A car was seen to leave the scene heading northwards, police said.

Following an immediate police search, it was found abandoned shortly afterwards in Findon Village, according to police.

Soon afterwards, a 36-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of burglary and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, confirmed police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 138 of 13/06.