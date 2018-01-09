Man arrested at Durrington flat after six hours of negotiation

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray after more than six hours of negotiation by police officers at a Durrington flat last night.

Police were called to a report of a man inside a flat in Shelby Road, Durrington, making threats and causing damage at 8.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 8), a spokesman said.

The 41-year-old man, who was alone in the flat, was also believed to be in possession of a knife, police said.

He refused to leave but was eventually arrested on suspicion of affray after more than six hours of negotiation, according to the spokesman.

The man remained in custody as of the afternoon of Tuesday (January 9), police confirmed.