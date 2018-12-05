Man arrested for 'causing disturbance' at Worthing railway station

A man has been arrested for causing a disturbance at Worthing railway station.

Several police officers were seen at Worthing railway station this morning.

Now, British Transport Police has published a statement. They said: "Shortly after 8.30am today officers were called to Worthing station after reports of a man causing a disturbance.

Read more:

Grand Canyon helicopter crash: lawyer says deaths were 'preventable'

Watch the moment an Audi driver narrowly avoids causing serious accident on West Sussex road

The owner of Worthing’s Aunty Bunny’s Hut tells people what to expect from the new restaurant

"Police attended and a 32-year-old man from Worthing was arrested for an offence under section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

"He’s been taken to custody as enquiries continue."

According to the Government legislation website, Section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002 means that if a constable in uniform has reason to believe that a person has been acting, or is acting, in an anti-social manner, they may require that person to give their name and address to the constable.

Anybody who fails to give his name and address when required to do so or gives false or inaccurate information can go to court.