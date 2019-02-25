Man denies attempted murder after Shoreham woman stabbed in 'frenzied' bath attack

A Shoreham woman was stabbed and her throat was slit in a 'frenzied attack' while she was in the bath, a court has heard.

Liam Hanley, 32, unemployed and of no fixed address, denies a charge of attempted murder following the incident in Sussex Wharf, Shoreham, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

His trial was opened at Lewes Crown Court today (Monday, February 25).

Rachel Beckett, prosecuting, said the victim suffered 'up to 39 wounds' in the attack to her face, neck, chest, abdomen and arms - which included defensive wounds as she tried to protect herself.

She said during the assault, the woman managed to get out of the bath and tried to get away, but was stabbed in the bathroom, living room, kitchen and hallway.

Ms Beckett accuses Hanley of intending to kill the woman in a 'ferocious attack'.

She said: "It is the Crown's case that the defendant took the knife into the bathroom...he pulled her head back and slit her throat.

"He then continued to stab her and cut her with the knife, leaving up to 39 separate wounds."

The court heard that Hanley left the flat after the attack.

The jury was played a recording of the 999 call that the victim made at around 8.10pm, in which she told the handler she had been stabbed 'everywhere'.

She was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she underwent surgery, the court heard.

After the attack, officers trying to locate Hanley received a phonecall from someone known to the defendant at around 1.30am, Ms Beckett said.

They gave information which led police to an area at the side of the A23 where they found a bag of clothing, which included tracksuit bottoms with blood stains on them, she said.

Later that day, Hanley called police and said he had seen his face on the news and knew he was wanted, the court heard.

Two officers attended the address Hanley gave them in Slough and arrested him.

Ms Beckett said police investigating the crime scene found a knife with a 17.5cm long blade, which had blood on it matching DNA samples from the defendant and the victim.

The trial continues.

