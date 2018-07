A scooter driver has died in a collision, police have confirmed.

Hampshire Constabulary said: “Michael Walsh, 26, of Wick Street, near Littlehampton, died as a result of a collision on Sickles Lane, Bordon, Hampshire just after 7pm on July 7.

“He was riding a scooter which was in collision with a tree.

“Investigations into the exact circumstance of the collision are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting 44180255563.”