Man dies in Worthing collision

Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision that happened at around 11.30pm on Friday, November 26 in Bulkington Avenue.

The full length of the road was closed for a majority of the night while the collision was investigated, according to police.

Officers said the driver of a Mercedes C220 died from his injuries at the scene.

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnesses the incident or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV.

“Officers would also like to speak to anyone that had been at the Grand Victoria Hotel, where there was a report of a disturbance earlier that evening.

“It is believed the Mercedes is linked to this incident.”